Islamic-Jewish Council to be Formed in Saudi Arabia

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz World Center for Dialogue has announced the formation of what it called an Islamic-Jewish council aimed at promoting coexistence and fighting extremism.

The King Abdullah Center for Dialogue among Followers of Religions and Cultures said it launched a European dialogue platform that brings together members of Islamic and Jewish institutions in Europe.

The platform aims to contribute to consolidating coexistence and combating intolerance and hatred in European societies, by promoting safe living under a common citizenship, a statement by the Saudi Press Agency said.

A meeting held under the auspices of the King Abdullah World Center for Dialogue took place on Monday with participation of the European Council, the Municipality of Amsterdam and a number of international institutions.

It was co-opened by the Secretary-General of the Center Faisal bin Muammar and Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, the Deputy Secretary-General of the European Parliament.

Muammar praised Amsterdam's long-standing commitment to diversity and co-existence, in his address to the audience.

He hailed the participation of Amsterdam in this Council, saying it fills a large gap in European relations between followers of different religions.

The step comes within the framework of the King Abdullah World Center for Dialogue to launch platforms, in different parts of the world to build bridges of communication between individuals from diverse religions.

The Center is an international organization established by Saudi Arabia, with the participation of Austria and Spain, as well as the Vatican, as a founding member of the Observatory, in 2012. It aims to foster dialogue and coexistence, respect for diversity, building of bridges of cooperation and understanding among diverse communities.

The Center's work is organized by an administrative board of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist and Hindu executives.

