Islamic Revolution in Moscow Via Photos

The Islamic Center of Moscow is playing host to an exhibition of photos by veteran Iranian photographers to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Organized by the Iran Photographers Center, the exhibit opened on Monday during a special ceremony attended by the director of the center, Ehsan Baqeri, and a number of Russian journalists.

The photos have been selected from the collection “Pains and Gains”, which is currently on view at the Iran Photographers Center in Tehran.

The collection depicts the critical moments of the early days of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

