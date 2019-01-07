Israel Fails to Defend its Children - Jewish Report

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Vered Windman Follow >

The Director General for the Israel National Council for the Child, attorney Vered Windman, presented the annual State of Child report to President Reuven Rivlin on Monday.

"The data shows gaps that we cannot and will not accept," Rivlin said. "For gaps in learning rates between Arabs and Jews to be this wide at such a young age, means that we, the adults, have much work to do."

"The data indicates that the challenge in creating a safe space in the virtual world is still ahead of us," Rivlin continued. "The results should be an important tool in the hands of the policy makers."

"Israel has failed for another year to defend its children," Windman marked. "Israel does not prioritize its children, not even the children at risk. In face of the upcoming elections and with the harsh evidence the report shows, it is time for the political parties to present to the public a detailed plan to improve the status of Israeli children."

"Those who clapped their hands in light of the slight improvement shown in the poverty report, should remember that every child in three lives in poverty, and the poor became even poorer," Windman said. "How many more children will suffer the consequences of incompetence, lack of acknowledgement and lack of necessary funds?! It is time to invest in creating fences to prevent further collapse rather than picking up the pieces."

The annual report tracks statistics related to children in Israel, including religion, technology usage and other aspects of day-to-day life.

This article has been adapted from its original source.