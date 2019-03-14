Israel by Foot Hiking Helps Experience Beauty of the Country
Israel by Foot group (Twitter)
Israel by Foot, designed for the independent, English-speaking traveler, is expanding to provide inn-to-inn and group treks throughout Israel.
The inn-to-inn hikes bring visitors on self-guided tours featuring a series of bed-and-breakfast inns and including a range of support services, while the group treks feature local hike experts in Israeli geography, history and more.
“There is no better way to connect with Israel or strengthen a Diaspora Jew’s bond with the Land of Israel than to experience the land on foot, said Israel by Foot founder Erez Speiser.
An immigrant, Speiser started the company when he noticed a gap in English-language resources for hikers, such as maps and online guides. He said he wants participants to experience the Land of Israel’s natural beauty through these personal journeys.
He said Israel by Foot is for those travelers who want to “experience this ancient and incredible country... in one of the most intimate and personal ways.”
This article has been adapted from its original source.
