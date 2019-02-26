Israel set to Renovate Jerusalem Stadium at $5.5 Million

Teddy Stadium (Twitter)

The Jerusalem Municipality is set to invest NIS 20 million ( $5.5 Million) in renovating Teddy Stadium, Janglo, an English language web forum, reported on Monday.

"Completing the upgrading of the Teddy Stadium together with the Pais Arena Arena make Jerusalem Sports City the most advanced and leading in Israel," CEO of the Ariel Municipal Company that manages the sports complex, Zion Turgeman, said in the report. "We continue to invest and develop the facilities for the benefit of the teams, the Jerusalem crowd and the spectators coming from all over the country."

This will include a new roof and make the building completely accessible for people with disabilities. The renovated stadium will also include updated security cameras which will include facial recognition technology.

