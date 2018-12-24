Israeli Archaeologists Uncover 2,000-Year-Old Ring in Ritual Bathhouse

2,000-Year-Old Ring (Twitter)

Israeli archaeologists found a 2,000-year-old ring in a mikveh [ritual bathhouse] that used to operate on Pilgrim Road during the Second Temple period, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Sunday.

"Just like today, it would appear that in the past, rings and jewelry were removed before bathing," said archaeologists Nachshon Zenton, Moran Hajabi, Ari Levy and Dr. Joe Uziel. "This ring allows us to personally connect with an individuals personal story from 2,000 years ago. The ring, along with other finds, can shed light and expose the lives of people during the Second Temple period. "

Situated upon the ancient city of Jerusalem, the City of David is the place recorded in the Bible upon which King David established Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel 3,000 years ago. It's Israel's largest active archaeological site.

“It’s incredible to think that this beautiful ring sat at the bottom of a mikveh on the ancient Pilgrimage Road for 2,000 years, until it was uncovered by archaeologists in the City of David. It is yet another piece in the puzzle that is ancient Jerusalem," said Doron Speilman, vice president of the City of David Foundation, an entity which oversees the national park.

