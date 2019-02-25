Israeli Education Ministry Receives 59,000 Complaints in 2018

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Some 59,000 inquiries and complaints were received by the Department of Public Inquiries and Complaints of the Education Ministry in 2018, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper on Monday.

In the past five years, there has been a 22% increase of calls to the ministry as well. The majority of the calls are by parents and students concerning discipline, grades and punishments at school, according to the report.

The complaints are also about the functioning of the educational institutions, teachers, exams, violence at school, transportation and student registration.

It is not clear from the data whether there is a change in the schools themselves, or that parents and students expect more from their education.

This article has been adapted from its original source.