Israeli Film, The Dive, to be Shown in Iraqi Kurdistan's Duhok Festival

(The Dive)

An Israeli film, Yona Rozenkier’s The Dive, will be screened at the Duhok International Film Festival, which runs through October 27 in Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan.



At press time, the festival had not answered a question about whether this will be the first time an Israeli film has ever been screened in Iraq, and it’s likely that it is.

Duhok is an international festival with movies from all over the world, as well as a focus on Kurdish cinema. It was founded in 2011.

The Dive won awards at the Jerusalem Film Festival this summer for Best Israeli Feature (which it split with Red Cow), Best Israeli Debut Feature, Best Cinematography and Best Actor, a prize that was shared among the director and his brothers, Micha and Yoel, who costarred in it.

The movie has won awards at festivals around the world, including the Locarno International.

It was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and at the AFI FEST in Los Angeles.

It tells the story of three brothers dealing with their father’s troubling legacy during a war.

