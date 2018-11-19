Israeli Film Not Shot in Amman - Jordan Film Commission Rebukes

Hebrew road signs seen on Rainbow Street this week (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

Follow > Disable alert for Royal Film Commission Disable alert for AMMAN Follow >

The Royal Film Commission (RFC) on Sunday replied to speculations that an Israeli movie named “Old Story” was being shot in Amman, claims made on the basis of Hebrew road signs and car plates seen on Rainbow Street.

In reply to the inquiries and claims raised on social media, the RFC issued a statement saying that the movie was “in fact an American, not an Israeli film”.

Activists had posted photos on social media claiming that an Israeli film was being shot in Amman, which then sparked criticism of the film commission.

“Amman is not Tel Aviv!” said Noor Alantary in a Facebook post, while Basel Shawarbeh asked in another post “How can this be allowed?”

An activist group named Etharak, (”Move” in Arabic), sent the RFC a letter on Saturday in which they claimed that “a source confirmed that the film crew was recruiting people whom they asked to dress up as Israeli soldiers”.

The letter also warned that the movie “may display Amman as Tel Aviv just like the Israeli film that was shot in Petra and Wadi Rum back in 2015 which claimed that the two historical sites were part of Israel”.

A protest against the film was also held on Sunday, in front of Al Jaber Complex in Amman.

However, an unnamed source from the company shooting the movie told the Al Araby news outlet that no Israelis were involved in the movie, adding that “the project will highlight the history of the Palestinian people”.

In additional comments made to The Jordan Times, a source at the RFC, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “I urge people not to believe everything circulating on social media. People who put up the photos did so out of context for the mere want of sparking controversy, and they succeeded. This is why people need to look deeper into these types of rumours.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.