Israeli NGO Joins IKEA for Disabled Solutions!

IKEA (Shutterstock)

IKEA and two Israeli NGOs joined together on Sunday to find solutions to make home goods more accessible to those with disabilities.

In the initiative, called ThisAbles, IKEA, Access Israel and Milbat, two organizations who focus on helping those with disabilities, developed 13 add-ons that help make products more accessible.

"There is a large population of people with disabilities who cannot enjoy and use a variety of products, furniture and household items that we and our retail colleagues offer to the public," CEO of IKEA Israel Shuki Koblenz said. "IKEA has vowed to create a better daily life for as many people as possible, and we feel it is our duty to create this initiative and allow people with disabilities to enjoy a wide range of products, furniture and household items."

Some of these supplements help those with disabilities grasp onto doors or closets with a handy accessory that makes the handle wider. Others are simple attachments that can serve as a bumpers on wardrobes for those in wheelchairs. One add-on allows "I am convinced that this initiative will actually improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in Israel and around the world," Yuval Wagner, President and Founder of Access Israel, said.

As of 2015, there were 1,603,500 people in Israel with disabilities, according to the Justice Ministry.

