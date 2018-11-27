Israeli TV Reporter Attacked as She Spoke in Hebrew From Berlin

One of the men rudely thrusts his hand in front of the camera and forces Ms Yamin, a reporter for Israeli channel KAN, to abandon her broadcast (Twitter)

An Israeli TV reporter was attacked with a firework by four thugs as she spoke in Hebrew during a broadcast in Berlin.

Antonia Yamin, a correspondent for Israeli channel KAN, was forced to flee after the young assailants set upon her on Sunday evening in what she suggested was an anti-Semitic attack.

The attack took place in Neukölln, one of the city's most racially diverse areas, and Ms Yamin said she would 'only go there if I need to for work'.

The four youths, described in German newspaper Bild as having a 'migrant background', are said to have run away to a nearby underground station.

In the footage Ms Yamin is seen speaking to camera when the youths appear in the shot behind her.

One of the men rudely thrusts his hand in front of the camera and forces her to abandon her broadcast.

Ms Yamin initially holds her ground and looks angrily at her assailants but picks up her bag and hurries away when a firework is thrown towards her.

The camera shows the firework sparking on the ground while the four young men disappear out of sight.

Ms Yamin, who then resumed her broadcast, later tweeted: 'The truth is I had a very nice day at work today. But between one interview and another I had to stop to report about the Brexit deal.

'As you can see on the video you can't report in Hebrew in Neukölln Berlin without being disturbed and without people throwing firecrackers at you.'

Ms Yamin said it was unclear if the young men had recognised that she was speaking Hebrew, but speaking to Vice she suggested it was an anti-Semitic attack.

'My cameraman and I don't look German and we were speaking Hebrew,' she said.

'Until now I've never had the feeling that I needed to remove the name of the channel from my microphone.'

She said: 'I only go to Neukölln when I need to for work. I feel uncomfortable in those neighbourhoods when I'm speaking Hebrew and holding a microphone with Hebrew script on it.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.