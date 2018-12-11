Israel's Last Eurovision Song Winner Viewed by 100 Million on You Tube

Israeli wunderkind Netta Barzilai (Twitter)

Israeli wunderkind Netta Barzilai has passed yet another milestone: More than 100 million views on YouTube for her Eurovision-winning song "Toy."

As of Tuesday morning, the song on the official Eurovision channel stood at just over 25,000 views past the one million mark. Overall, the song has been seen much more than 100 million times; if you count the version uploaded by Israeli broadcaster KAN as well as clips from the final and semifinal, "Toy" has been viewed more than 185 million times.

Already back in May - two weeks after Barzilai's big win in Lisbon- "Toy" became the most watched song ever on the Eurovision YouTube channel. The song has now easily eclipsed the video in second place, which is Germany's "Satellite" by Lena. That song - which won the 2010 contest - has close to 60 million views.

2018 has been a banner year for Barzilai and for Israel. Last week, Twitter revealed that the singer's three-word tweet after winning: "Thank you Europe" was the most retweeted in Israel in 2018. And YouTube revealed last week that "Toy" was just the second-most viewed music video in Israel in the past year, coming in after Omer Adam's "Shnei Meshugaim" (Two Crazy People).

While Adam's video has just under 48 million views, more of the hits came from inside Israel.

This article has been adapted from its original source.