Istanbul Book Fair Opens to Delight of Readers

The 37th International Istanbul Book Fair kicked off on Saturday.

Organized by TUYAP Fairs in partnership with the Turkish Publishers Association, the fair opened with the theme "Surrounding Life with Literature".

Around 800 national and international publishers and non-governmental organizations attend the fair which includes 300 programs of panels, interviews, poetry and children's workshops during the nine-day long exhibitions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fair, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the International Istanbul Book Fair is one of the world's leading fairs.

Yerlikaya said that work has been started to increase the number of participants of the fair to 1.5 million and added this could be achieved with the cooperation of municipalities, NGOs and the Governorate.

TUYAP Culture Fairs General Coordinator Deniz Kavukcuoglu said participation of 742,000 people was registered in the last year’s fair.

The Writer of Honor of this year's fair Selim Ileri and Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Ahmet Haluk Dursun also attended the ceremony.

Anadolu Agency -- who is a global communication partner of the Book Fair -- has also set up a stall at the fair.

The stall presents the agency’s books such as “Turkey’s Security Strategy”, “Reporter”, “Turkey from the Sky” and "Istanbul Photo Awards Albums".

Another important book "Africa Rising" consists of in-depth country analyses, interesting visuals and offers new perspectives.

Titled "Trump and the Global System", the book is also presented at the stall which narrates effects of Trump's regional and global policies and analyzes Turkish-American relations.

The agency`s Almanacs of 2011, 2014 and 2016 are also put at the stall.

At this year’s fair, the Turkey Publishers Association organized an event for the first time where 35 publishers and 64 illustrators will meet.

Different events will be organized in the fair especially for young people.

The book fair will continue through Nov.18 at the TUYAP Fair Congress and Convention Center in Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district.

