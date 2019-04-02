IT for Burglary That's New as 4 Men Arrested in Saudi

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A money transfer company employee shared insider information with the burglars.

Four men accused of burglary were arrested by Saudi authorities using satellites and telecommunications technology.

The investigators tracked the suspects using satellite connectivity, Arab News reported.

The case came to light when an employee at a money transfer company provided insider information to the perpetrators. One of the burglars disguised himself as a cleaner and pulled out a gun when the employees reached to fill ATM machine vault with money.

Taking the money, he escaped with a partner and joined the third perpetrator.

