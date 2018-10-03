Italian Dolce & Gabbana Hosts 1st ME Fashion Show in Dubai on Oct. 7
Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is set to host its first-ever fashion show in the Middle East. (AFP/File)
Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is set to host its first-ever fashion show in the Middle East on Oct. 7, with models jetting into Dubai for the special event.
The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue will host the event, called “Day & Night,” and designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are set to make an appearance.
More than 120 models are set to fly in for the sartorial showcase, which will take place as the world’s largest shopping mall turns 10.
