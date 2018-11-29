Rap legend Nas will take to the stage with his socially conscious brand of hip-hop and New York-based rap duo Lion Babe, made up of Lucas Goodman and singer Jillian Harvey, will also perform. Meanwhile, Dominican-American singer DaniLeigh and British grime artist Giggs will entertain the crowd, among a host of other performers.
Founded in 2005, The Third Line represents contemporary Middle Eastern artists locally, regionally and internationally and its shop, The Library, is just one step toward making regional art a tad more affordable.
Its all Happening in DXB Dubai With Hip-hop, Fashion, Art and More
Dubai-based urban festival Sole DXB is set to return on Dec. 6 with an exciting line-up of musicians set to perform at the celebration of all things hip-hop, fashion, art and basketball.
This year, Dubai-based The Third Line art gallery will set up a shop at the event, selling limited-edition prints by regional artists Amir H. Fallah, Farah Al-Qasimi, Hassan Hajjaj, Lamya Gargash, Nima Nabavi and Sara Naim.
Dubbed The Library, the shop will also offer up exclusive collaborations with three regional designers, including furniture pieces by Local Industries, which was founded in 2011 by Palestinian architects Elias and Yousef Anastas, jewelry inspired by Bedouin culture by HOOKED|HKD and glass vessels by Dima Srouji, who works with traditional glassblowers from the West Bank village of Jaba’.
Srouji’s project aims to reactivate the dying industry of Palestinian glassblowing and features glass objects that look like spiky goats, transparent cacti and giant millipedes.
For art lovers who are seeking cutting-edge wall decoration, The Library’s offering of limited-edition prints is set to be quite a draw, with prints of work by the so-called “Andy Warhol of Marrakech” Hassan Hajjaj going on sale.
Hajjaj has scored more than a few celebrity fans, with US pop icon Madonna posting photos of a fun photo shoot with the artist on her Instagram account in August.
The Third Line’s booth at Sole DXB isn’t the only reason fans of art and urban culture should check out the event — a stellar lineup of performers is also set to attract hip-hop fans from around the region.
Rap legend Nas will take to the stage with his socially conscious brand of hip-hop and New York-based rap duo Lion Babe, made up of Lucas Goodman and singer Jillian Harvey, will also perform. Meanwhile, Dominican-American singer DaniLeigh and British grime artist Giggs will entertain the crowd, among a host of other performers.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- Dubai favorite DMC gives the dish on hip-hop
- Meet the Moroccan hip-hop star who will open for Jason Derulo in Dubai!
- Dubai had a lotta Sole this weekend! #SoleDXB2016
- The Narcicyst hip-hops his way back to Dubai
- Art Meets Fashion at BurJuman - Art & Fashion 2007 to highlight innovative artists, avant-garde fashion and emerging designers