Its Never Too Late for This 100-Year-Old Emirati to Go to School!

He possesses awe-inspiring dedication to lifelong learning.

In a moving portrait of dedication to lifelong learning, an Emirati man who's age exceeded 100 years has gone back to school.

The senior citizen can be seen reciting poetry in a classroom with other adult students.

Initiatives for adult learning and eradicating illiteracy among the older population abound in the UAE.

According to statistics from the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), the illiteracy rate among those aged 15 and over reached 21 per cent in 2018, compared to the global average of 13.6%.

The rate risks further increase in light of the conditions surrounding education in certain Arab countries.

Statistics reveal that illiteracy among Arab males reached 14.6%, while 25.9% of Arab females were illiterate.

In 2016, the Arab world was home to nearly 65 million illiterate individuals; the elevated rate is the result of early marriages, broken families and divorce, economic hardships, poverty, and unemployment.

