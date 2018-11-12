Its Not Far off to Call Sharjah's Child Fest as Northern Lights

(Shutterstock)

Fireworks will illuminate the night sky and a 1-km procession will set off in Sharjah as the emirate marks its 'Child-Friendly City' title.

The first Sharjah Child and Youth Friendly Carnival will be held on November 19.

The procession will feature a magical garden, flying inflatable characters and a giant bubble party, in addition to shows and live music.

The carnival will begin its journey on Al Buhaira Road opposite Al Noor Mosque at 3:00pm, and continue until Al Majaz Waterfront. After sundown, the night will come alive with a fireworks demonstration.

Dr Hessa Al Ghazal, Executive Director of the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO), said: "This is a great opportunity for the community to unite, celebrate our children and youth, and recognise Sharjah's achievements to create a nurturing environment for them."

Sharjah was recently named a 'Child- Friendly City' (CFC) by the United Nations in recognition of its outstanding efforts and accomplishments in the protection and promotion of children's right.

