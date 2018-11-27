Jamaican Team Visit Israel to Know More of Local Cannabis Industry

(Shutterstock)

Senior Jamaican delegation, including Agriculture and Industry Minister Audley Shaw, currently visiting Israel to deepen bilateral and business ties, used the opportunity to also expand its knowledge of the local cannabis industry.

The delegation visited Lumir Lab, a medical cannabis research lab located in the Biotechnology Park of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem campus. The delegation was welcomed by Lumir Lab CEO Yotam Hod and Professor Lumir Hanush, a 49-year veteran in cannaboid research. Cannabinoids are the active ingredients in the cannabis plant that provide pain relief and are therefore used for medical purposes.

Hod said that cannabis was a significant part of Jamaica's culture and tradition, and that Jamaica recently developed a medical cannabis program that could greatly be combined with company's expertise.

"The vast knowledge accumulated in Jamaica as part of the use of cannabis in most households and the unique genetics of cannabis plants that found only in Jamaica, coupled with the distinctive scientific capabilities provided by Lumir Lab, create a unique collaboration that will lead to the development of advanced products," Hod said.

Hanush, who is one of the world's most well-known researchers in the field, wrote hundreds of articles on the subject and his discoveries form the basis for cannabis's legitimacy as a medical treatment for a variety of diseases and symptoms around the world.

The delegation, which also included the director of the Cannabis Licensing Authority in Jamaica, the director of the Economic Development Authority, the president of the College of Agriculture and Science, as well as businessmen and directors of companies in the fields of agriculture and industry, expressed great interest in the growing international research of the cannabis plant for the the enormous economic and medical potential of expanding cannabis treatment to alternative medical fields.

Israel is considered a leader in global cannabis research and innovation. In 2017, medical cannabis companies received informal authorization from the government to start exporting locally grown cannabis in an industry that is projected to add billions of dollars to Israel's economy.

This article has been adapted from its original source.