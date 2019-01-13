Japanese Baby Gets 300,000 Social Media Followers Because of Lush Hair

(Baby Chanco/ Pantene Japan)

A one-year-old baby who has amassed more than 300,000 followers on social media thanks to her luscious hair is now starring in a new Pantene campaign.

Baby Chanco, who lives in Japan, garnered attention from her full head of hair that she has had since she was born in December 2017.

This month, Baby Chanco was announced as the youngest person to star in a Pantene Japan campaign to promote acceptance and diversity.

'We went straight to her mother because Chanco's personality and special character matches our image for women we want to support,' Yoshiaki Okura, P&G Japan Hair Care Associate Brand Director, told People.

Chanco's mother, Mami Kano, saw how much everyone loved her daughter's locks after she shared a picture showing off her full, dark hair.

Her image has since spread around the world with people calling the young girl 'cute' and 'adorable'.

'I'm so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries,' Mami told People.

Besides picturing Chanco for the campaign, Pantene also created a video entitled The Hairy Tales to tell the young girl's story.

In the the video, Chanco is seen surrounded by computerized drawings and sketches.

The voice in the video acting as Chanco explains how people around the world loved her hair, but she also received some negative comments. 'Everyone all over the world told me I look cute,' the voice said. 'Well, almost everyone...'

The video continued: 'I wonder if that's because I look a little different? But my mommy didn't mind because my mommy loves my hair.'

Then, the story goes on to explain how a baby born with similar hair as Chanco's almost received a haircut.

'But when his mommy saw my pictures, she realized it's OK to be different,' the video stated.

'If everyone can learn to love their differences, this world could be a nicer place.'

Pantene explained in a press release how diversity mattered for the company in creating its latest campaign. That is why they chose Chanco as their newest star after she garnered attention for her hair.

Whether a baby will be born with hair like Chanco's is influenced by genetics and ethnicity, according to Dr Bud Zukow, a pediatrician speaking to Hairfinder.com.

However, a baby's hair as an infant bears little resemblance to what he or she will look like as they grow older. Some babies emerge from the womb with a thick head of hair, but they also might lose it in a matter of weeks.

