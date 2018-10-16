Japanese Social Media Fall in Love With Antics of 'Sexy' Squirrel in Tokyo

(boblim1204/ Twitter)

Japanese social media users have fallen in love with a squirrel spotted at an animal park in Tokyo, thanks to its curvaceous anatomy.

A Twitter user shared a photograph of the squirrel, branding it 'incredibly sexy', as it appeared to be squeezing its own fluffy bosom.

The joke was well received, with the photograph being shared by more than 45,000 other users.

The 'large breasted' squirrel had been found in the squirrel garden at Inokashira Park Zoo in Tokyo.