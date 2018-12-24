Japanese Superfine Skin Sheet Helps You to Spend Less Time Removing Makeup

(Shutterstock)

The most time-consuming part of women's daily routine would be putting on makeup and removing it.

A Japanese cosmetic firm has invented a superfine skin sheet that would help women spend less time removing their makeup, Japanese media reported.

The sheet is made of microfibers that are 1/2,000 of 0.039 inches thin and serves as a second skin. It can be attached to the skin for makeup application and detached for quick removal.

Japanese chemical and cosmetics company Kao said that it developed microfine fibers that will create a thin layer onto the skin. Users can apply makeup onto the sheet and detach it for quick removal. The transparent sheet also enables air to pass through super fine holes and prevents makeup to be removed by sweat or oil, NHK reported.

An NHK reporter carried out an experiment in which she attached the sheet on her arm and wrote a letter on its surface and covered it with another sheet. The letter was erasable only when she takes the sheet off.

According to the report, the firm started creating the microfiber technology a decade ago, after inspired by technologies used to manufacture diapers and sanitary products.

"This will create an optimal makeup routine for busy women. We want to change the perception of makeup. We are aiming to release it on market next year," Amari Naomi, a research scientist at Kao, NHK reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.