Jerusalem's Hebrew University Might Go English. And This is Being Called Absurd

Yesh Atid faction chairman Ofer Shelah condemned the Hebrew University's decision to teach certain courses in English, in a press release on Thursday morning.



"The idea that the Hebrew University of Jerusalem will teach some of its courses in English is absurd," Shelah wrote. "In the name of its international status and in order to appeal to foreign students, the Hebrew University wants to take a step that goes against one hundred and fifty years of Zionism."

"If the university does not abandon this idea, the political system must force it to reverse it.," the MK asserted.

