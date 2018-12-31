Jordan Police Arrest 35 People Over Drug-related Charges

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel arrested 35 suspects in drug-related cases over the past few days. Public Security Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi on Sunday said AND operatives arrested eight suspects, including three Arab nationals, in a dry cleaning shop in Jabal Hussein.

Upon searching the shop, security agents found 17 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 2,850 narcotic pills. Ten other suspects were arrested in Irbid, seven in Zarqa, six in Madaba, two in Maan and one in Karak, and various quantities of narcotics were seized, reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

