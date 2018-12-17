Jordan Queen Rania Lights Christmas Tree in Fuheis

Queen Rania-Christmas tree lighting ceremony (Twitter)

Her Majesty Queen Rania on Sunday joined residents of Fuheis for the lighting of the Christmas tree at Al Qanater Ampitheatre, where she expressed her warm wishes for Jordanians during the holiday season and the coming year, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

“May God bring you lasting love and serenity as you celebrate this year, and every year, alongside your loved ones and your extended Jordanian family,” Her Majesty said after lighting the tree, which she described as a symbol not only of the holy occasion of Christmas, but also of the love that all Jordanians have for each other.

“During such occasions, Jordan celebrates as a whole, embodying the true meaning of brotherhood and coexistence,” the Queen added.

Organised by the municipality of Fuheis in collaboration with the Fuheis Youth Club and other civil society organisations, the Christmas celebrations included a performance of Christmas carols by children and a holiday bazaar, where Her Majesty viewed the various Christmas decorations and food items on offer.

The tree-lighting ceremony also featured remarks from head of Fuheis Municipality, Jamal Hattar, and Archbishop Christophorus Attallah and the participation of Balqa Governor Nayef Hajaya.

