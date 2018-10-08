Jordan Servicemen to Participate in 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney

2018 Invictus Games in Sydney (Twitter)

A Jordanian team will soon depart to participate in the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.

The team was hosted by Australian Ambassador to Jordan Miles Armitage on Sunday, to wish the Jordanian Invictus competitors luck, a statement by the Australian embassy said.

This year’s Invictus Games will be hosted by Australia, with the competition occurring in the greater Sydney area, including the Olympic Park and the Sydney Harbour.

The Invictus Games are an initiative of the Duke of Sussex in which wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women take part in a competition of adaptive sports, according to the statement, which noted that the word Invictus is Latin for “unconquered”.





It embodies the fighting spirit of wounded, injured and sick armed forces personnel and personifies what these tenacious men and women can achieve post injury. The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country, the statement said.

The Duke of Sussex was inspired to hold the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014 in London after attending the 2013 Warrior Games in the United States.

Following the success of the first Games, the Invictus Foundation was established to promote future editions and the Invictus ideals.

Successful and increasingly larger games were held in Orlando, in the US, in 2016, and in Toronto, Canada, in 2017.

Following strong performance in the Games in 2017, where they seized six medals, including one gold, the Jordanian team is expected to perform well in athletics, rugby, volleyball, powerlifting and wheelchair racing, the statement read, highlighting that this contributes to establishing lasting bonds with fellow servicemen and women from around the world, and the wider Australian community.

