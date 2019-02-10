Jordan Winter Tawjihi Results Average 52.4%

(Shutterstock)

The results of the Tawjihi (General Secondary Education Certificate Examination) winter session of 2019 were announced on Saturday, with an overall pass rate of 52.4 per cent for all students who sat for the exams.

The number of students who sat for the exam session stood at 62,642, out of whom 32,830 passed, while the total number of students who registered for the session reached 73,133, Minister of Education and Higher Education Walid Maani stated in a press conference held to announce the results.

The pass rate for academic branches reached 53.3 per cent, with the scientific stream recording a rate of 54.3 per cent and the literary stream of 52.1 per cent, while the success rate in vocational steams stood at 47.1, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the conference at the Queen Rania Centre for Education and Information Technology, Maani said that a roadmap has been drawn to develop the Kingdom’s education system and improve its outcomes in accordance with the National Strategy for the Development of Human Resources.

The plan includes a comprehensive framework that begins with the first stages of early education until the university level, he added, noting that it also encompasses performance indicators to measure achievements.

Maani said that this year marks a significant step in the process of developing the Tawjihi system, as the exams will be held in a single session at the end of the year, instead of two, as of this year, and the number of subjects required for each student to be tested in was reduced to seven instead of eight, in order to alleviate the burden on students.

The minister noted that the ministry has started computerising the exams, which would enable students to set for each test more than once and consequently improve their chances of success, as well as solving the issue of students resorting to applying for an equivalent certificate abroad.

To monitor festivities on the occasion, the Public Security Department in cooperation with the Central Traffic Department took security and traffic-related measures to protect lives and property and to ensure smooth celebrations after the Tawjihi results were announced, according to Petra.

