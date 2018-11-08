Jordan's German Embassy Opens UNRWA Talbieh Elementary School for Girls

(Shutterstock)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the German embasy in Amman inaugurated on Wednesday the UNRWA Talbieh elementary and preparatory school for girls after the completion of reconstruction work on the facility structure.

The ceremony also marked the hand-over of rehabilitated shelters to the most vulnerable families in Talbieh refugee camp, according to an UNRWA statement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by German Ambassador to Jordan Birgitta Siefker–Eberle, German Development Bank (KfW) Country Director Christian Schaub, the Department of Palestinian Affairs and the Ministry of Education in the presence of the local community dignitaries and students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Siefker–Eberle said: “The government of Germany through KfWhas been supporting UNRWA activities in the region over the past 10 years. Up until now the German government has provided 95 million euros to the Regional Programme for the Improvement of the Living Conditions of Palestine Refugees in the Camps (REPAC), including Jordan.”

Acknowledging the rising pressure on the Kingdom’s limited resources, the ambassador commended Jordan’s continuous support of refugees, stressing that Berlin will continue supporting UNRWA in Jordan by providing “primary basic education, shelter rehabilitation and other camp improvement interventions in the official refugee camps”.

Since the project’s commencement in 2012, more than 150 shelters have been rehabilitated or reconstructed in Huson and Talbieh camps, benefitting about 800 Palestinian refugees, in addition to the reconstruction of two schools, the statement said.

The Director of UNRWA Operations in Jordan Roger Davies said the grant has enabled the relief agency to enhance its service provision and improve the living conditions of its beneficiaries.

“Whilst this year was one of the hardest for UNRWA, key partners like the government of Germany believed in and supported the fundamental role that the agency plays in the lives of Palestine refugees. Almost 96 per cent of students in Talbieh camp are enrolled in UNRWA schools. This school alone serves just under 1,500 students in a double-shift format,” he said.

“The current project includes, amongst others, the reconstruction of the Talbieh boys’ school, the rehabilitation of more than 80 shelters, benefitting up to 150 Palestine refugees, as well as playgrounds and street infrastructure in Jerash, Talbieh and Huson camps.”

The objective of the REPAC programme is to contribute to the improvement of living conditions of the population affected by continued crisis in and close to Palestinian refugee camps in the region through the provision and adequate use of social and economic infrastructure, according to the statement.

