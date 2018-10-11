Jordan's Queen Rania Visits Circassian Academy

Queen Rania on Wednesday visited the International Circassian Cultural Academy (ICCA) in Amman. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for International Circassian C ... Disable alert for Rania Follow >

Queen Rania on Wednesday visited the International Circassian Cultural Academy (ICCA) in Amman, where she learned about their efforts in preserving Circassian-Jordanian heritage, and watched a performance by the Highlanders Circassian Dance Troupe, a statement from The Queen's Office said.

Established in 2010, the International Circassian Cultural Academy is a non-profit organisation that aims to preserve Circassian culture and spread awareness about it, both locally and internationally. It offers Circassian language courses and has published the first ever Arabic-Circassian dictionary, which will be supplemented with an interactive mobile application.

The Queen met with the academy’s board representatives and staff, including its President Laila Khawaj, and vice president, Yanal Hatk.

Addressing the members, The Queen said she admired the academy’s various social and philanthropic activities, and renowned cultural contributions.

“Your efforts in preserving the Circassian-Jordanian heritage, enriching diversity, and instilling these ideals in upcoming generations, are enhancing Jordan’s artistic culture,” she said. Following a performance by the academy’s dance group, the Highlanders Circassian Dance Troupe, The Queen commended its accomplishments and its positive representation of Jordan on various international stages.





The Highlanders Circassian Dance Troup consists of 200 members aged between 6 and 26 years. In 2016, the group was awarded “best show” for its performance at the International Folklore Dancing Festival in Russia. Its 2017 and 2018 concerts at the Jerash Festival were performed to a full house.

Queen Rania has supported the group in the past by attending one of their performances.

By providing a safe environment for self-expression, the academy aims to help young Jordanians realise their potential, embrace their cultural identity, and harness their talents.

With assistance from the Ministry of Planning, the academy recently established a tailoring workshop to generate sustainable income, which also offers courses in handcrafts.

This article has been adapted from its original source.