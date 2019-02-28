Just 'One-Click' & Bingo, Your Are Into Saudi Interior Ministry

(Twitter)

More than 2 million women are now using Absher, the “one-click” app that provides instant access to Saudi Ministry of Interior services.

“The number of women using Absher increased remarkably in 2018,” Absher manager Atiyah Al-Anazy told Arab News.

Not only that, but women who do use the app are also using it more. “We found female users have more services now, with driving licenses, account registration, so they have more need,” Al-Anazy said.

He was speaking at annual event to showcase existing Absher services and highlight new ones on the way — the latest of which is banking.

“Now people will be able to open bank accounts through Absher,” Brig. Gen. Khaled Alkhesifan, director of technology at Jawazat, the passport agency, said.

“We always listen to our customers through social media, and if there is a demand for certain services we do our best to arrange it.”

Absher, created in 2007, is widely regarded as the region’s leading platform for accessing government services. Available to both Saudi nationals and expatriates, it allows them to avoid time-consuming bureaucracy and lengthy queues.

“Now the number of Absher users has reached 11.6 million, accessing more than 160 services,” said Alkhesifan. “And we will keep adding new ones.”

For example, Absher users can now delegate and authorize someone else to visit Jawazat and complete the necessary formalities on their behalf to make use of services and obtain documents.

“And if you lose your Iqama (residency card) you can log in to your Absher account and report it immediately,” Alkhesifan said.

