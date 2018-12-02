Kansas 50,000 Square-foot Mural Set to Break Guinness World Record

(Screenshot)

Follow > Disable alert for Kansas Follow >

A 50,000 square-foot mural nearing completion in Kansas will break a Guinness World Record, its creators said.

Horizontes, an art and community engagement project, announced the mural designed by Colombian street artist Gleo will exceed the size of the previous record holder, a 38,701-square foot mural in Spain, when it is completed.

The mural, painted on the Beachner Grain elevator in Wichita, has involved work from more than 50 people during the past 18 months, organizers said.

"So this shows you that the power of the arts is not just beautifying neighborhoods in our city, but it provides economic opportunity for people to live right here," Armando Minjarez, Horizontes director and curator, told KSNW-TV. "We want the world to know that great things come from Kansas."

This article has been adapted from its original source.