KFC Creates Fire Log With 'Chickeni' Smell for Christmas

Kentucky Fried Chicken is selling fire logs designed to smell like the chain's fried chicken. (Photo courtesy of KFC)

Follow > Disable alert for Enviro Disable alert for KFC Disable alert for Kentucky Fried Chicken Follow >

Kentucky Fried Chicken is getting into the holiday spirit with an unusual product -- a fire log designed to smell like fried chicken.

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, created in partnership with Enviro-Log, is designed to emulate the smell of the fast food chain's Colonel's Secret Recipe chicken.

"For more than a million years, mankind has been attempting to improve upon the simple fire," KFC said on its website. "We've tried burning different things like sticks or leaves or various incriminating documents. We've tried making fires last longer. We've even figured out how to turn them into different colors."

"All of that experimentation, all of that innovation, has culminated in this event, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," the chain said.

The log, which is available for $18.99 while supplies last, comes with an important disclaimer: "Please don't put face directly into fire in attempt to smell fried chicken."

This article has been adapted from its original source.