Kids Draw Most Funny Things, Parents Laugh
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The catchphrase goes that 'kids really do say the funniest things' - and it turns out that it's also true for putting pen to paper.
Parents from around the world have shared hilarious artwork created by their children with the website Family Days Tried and Tested, which turned out unintentionally rude.
From a six-year-old who rustled up a rather questionable picture of her family snorkeling to a son who sketched his mother with 'rogue chin hair' included, these pictures will leave you in stitches.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Albawaba has the last laugh with Anger Management's comedy therapists Maz Jobrani & Wonho Chung!
- 12 things not to say to a 30-something single Arab woman
- Lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my! Kids prefer the real deal in the battle of exotic vs. plush animals
- Investigating the LGBT Narrative: We Interviewed 11 Jordanians on the Mashrou' Leila Ban
- UAE has money to burn: Government conducts study to see if fat kids are teased