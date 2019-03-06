Kosher Ice Cream Mars, Twix and Rest of it In Israel Soon - Unbelievable!

(Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Mars Inc. Follow >

Mars, Snickers, Twix, M&M, Maltesers, Galaxy and Bounty - these are the brands of chocolate ice cream products which will be available in Israel soon, according to a press release by Israel's Feldman Ice Cream as reported on Ynet on Tuesday.

Feldman signed an agreement with US confection manufacturer Mars Inc. to be the exclusive marketer of Mars ice cream products in Israel. They will begin marketing the products after Passover, according to the Ynet report.

Feldman has invested NIS four million in the sweet endeavor, and expects to reach 3% of the ice cream market in Israel within a few years, according to a statement by the company.

The Mars products will be competing with Unilever's Strauss and Nestlé, as well Ben & Jerry's and Haagen-Dazs, which was recently acquired by Nestlé.

All ice cream imported by Feldman will bear the kashrut certification of the London Rabbinical Court - KBD.

This article has been adapted from its original source.