Kuwait Airport Policeman Sexually Attacks Woman in Inspection Room

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A policeman at Kuwait airport took a Korean employee to an inspection room and sexually assaulted her. The woman screamed for help, so other policeman helped her and detained the suspect. The victim said the policeman called her in the inspection room, then closed the door and attacked her, and when she was unable to get away from him, she screamed.

Defamation

A female citizen complained to police about an Iraqi man who lives near her residence, saying that he distributed her phone number randomly and claimed that she has a bad reputation. The woman accuses the man of committing his actions to defame her in revenge for rejecting him. The Iraqi man allegedly harassed the women every time she left her apartment, but she always kept him at bay. He then got her phone number by trickery from the haris (janitor) and passed it around. The woman said she started receiving calls from numbers she did not recognize, and gave them to the police. She was told to go to the electronic crimes department to lodge a complaint. She also asked police to stop the harassment by the suspect.

Stolen phone

An Egyptian man almost got into trouble when he bought a phone from a street vendor in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, as the phone was stolen from a compatriot in Hawally. Detectives, who are looking for the hawker, returned the phone to its rightful owner. An Egyptian man had told police that his new phone was stolen from a Hawally cafe and gave them the phone’s serial number and other information. Detectives contacted phone companies and identified the person using the phone, and he was contacted. He said he bought the phone from an Asian vendor. Investigations are ongoing.

Glider crash

A Spaniard sustained several injuries when his air glider crashed after hitting a lamppost in Khairan. Police responded to a call about the incident along with paramedics, who determined the injuries were light and did not require a transfer to hospital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.