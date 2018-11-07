Kuwait Customs Foil Attempt to Smuggle 1M 'Illicit' Tablets in Ketchup Bottles
Shuwaikh customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of illicit tablets kept inside a big ketchup shipment that arrived at Shuwaikh Port, coming from Syria yesterday.
The number of tablets could be nearly one million, according to early estimations. Investigations are ongoing to locate and arrested the suspects who imported the shipment.
