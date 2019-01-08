Kuwait to Hold Exhibit in Tribute of Late Saudi King Fahd

Exhibition, titled “Fahd — the Spirit of Leadership” in Kuwait (Twitter)

The King Fahd Charitable Foundation will hold the King Fahd exhibition, titled “Fahd — the Spirit of Leadership” in Kuwait this February, under the patronage of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The foundation, whose council of trustees is chaired by King Salman, seeks to achieve many charitable and humanitarian objectives.

Kuwait was chosen to be the first foreign state to host the exhibition, in recognition of the historic ties between the two states; previously, it had been held in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran.

Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, president of the higher committee for the events of King Fahd’s life, extended his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continued support for the foundation.

The exhibition will narrate and illustrate the history of King Fahd’s reign and achievements, highlighting his contributions to domestic and international politics, as well as his involvement in the wider Arab world, and will explore elements of his personal life.

It will aim to encourage young visitors to take an interest in the lives and history of their leaders who formed modern Saudi Arabia, both for their stories as individuals, and their role in the greater history of the Kingdom.

This article has been adapted from its original source.