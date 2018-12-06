Kuwaiti Doctor Receives Gold for Best Research in Dubai

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Kuwaiti doctor from Urology Department at Farwaniya hospital Dr Abdallah Al-Enezi received a gold medal for best scientific research in the field of Urology during the 15th Urology Conference of the Arab Urology Association which was held recently in Dubai.

He received this honor for narrowing of the urethra, its causes and treatment in Kuwait. Many surgeons participated from Arab and European countries.

Head of Urology Department at Farwaniya hospital Dr Faisal Al-Hajiri congratulated Dr Al-Enezi for his achievement and urged Kuwaiti youth to get more involved in research, adding that 16 papers were presented at the Dubai Conference by the Kuwait Board. Al-Enezi expressed his happiness by calling it his greatest achievement stating that the success rate of widening urethra by a laparoscope in 60 percent and they are working on improving it. He concluded that the award is a culmination of hard work put in by a group of urologists and their outstanding work in the field.

This article has been adapted from its original source.