Kuwaiti Kills his Sister, Dumps Body in Desert

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Detectives solved the mystery behind the death of a woman whose body was found in the Salmy desert, and discovered that the woman was killed by her brother.

The suspect, a Kuwaiti, turned himself in to Jahra police yesterday. He confessed that he had killed his sister over family disputes and left her body in the Salmy desert, according to security sources.

A man had called police on Monday to report that he had found a dead body in the Salmy desert. The woman, believed to be in her thirties, had her throat slashed and there were bruises on her body.

This article has been adapted from its original source.