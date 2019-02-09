Kuwaiti MP Pays for Family of Lebanese Who Set Himself on Fire as he Can't Pay Kids Fees

Zreik. (Social media)

Follow > Disable alert for George Zreik Follow >

A member of Kuwait’s parliament Saturday pledged a one-time donation of $10,000 and a monthly salary to the wife of George Zreik, who self-immolated Thursday over a dispute with his daughter’s school over the payment of fees.

Kuwaiti MP Khalaf al-Aanazi told local news channel Al Jadeed that he had been “pained” by the incident, in which “a man burned himself due to the pain [of being unable] to educate his children.”

“I wanted to make this contribution, if you [Lebanon] let me, of course. ... My conscience made me feel I needed to do something,” he added. Aanazi said he had happened to currently be in Lebanon, and would seek to donate the money directly to the family, rather than via NGOs.

Education Minister Akram Chehayeb said Friday that his ministry would cover the cost of education for Zreik’s children.

Zreik was laid to rest Saturday in his hometown of Ras Masqa in Koura, after succumbing to his serious burns Friday morning.