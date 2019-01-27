Kuwaiti Police Arrest 2 Prostitutes Selling Sex Under Cover of Massage

(Shutterstock)

Police have arrested two Asian prostitutes for selling their body under the cover of massage, reports Al-Rai daily.

The arrest came when a Kuwaiti informed the police about an advertisement promoting massage service on the website and when he called the woman she offered pleasure and fun and gave him her address.

After intensive investigations and armed with a search and arrest warrant issued by the Public Prosecution, police raided the apartment and arrested two women and handed them over to the authorities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.