Kuwaiti Police Discover Dead Man on Beach!

A man was found dead at the beach near Youm Al-Bahar Heritage Village in Kuwait City. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man drowned while swimming on the beach and his body was washed ashore. The body was recovered by the forensics department, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement.

Separately, KFSD’s public relations department said the prevention sector will stop receiving transactions in all departments and service centers today and tomorrow as part of KFSD’s strategy to upgrade integrated electronic systems in order to present the best services to the public. Patrons will be welcomed on Sunday as usual.

