Kuwaiti Police Rescue Newborn Dumped in Bag in Salmiya

(Shutterstock)

A newborn was abandoned in the parking area of a cooperative society in Salmiya area.

According to security sources, a passerby heard the cries of a baby and checked the parking area to find the abandoned newborn inside a bag. He immediately notified the Operations Room of Ministry of Interior.

Securitymen and paramedics rushed to the location and provided necessary care to the baby as he was cold to touch because of the weather. Securitymen launched investigations to find and arrest the newborn’s family especially since they left him out in the cold without proper protection.

This article has been adapted from its original source.