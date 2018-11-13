Kuwaiti Prosecutor Detains Media Personality For Fake Degree, Orders Reimbursement of $65K

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The public prosecutor yesterday interrogated a popular media figure over charges of using a fake PhD degree, said informed sources, noting that the suspect will be detained unless he pays back all the sums he had received as allowances over the degree. The sources explained that the public prosecutor decided releasing the suspect if he paid a KD 1,000 bail, in addition to the KD 20,000 ($65,529) he had received in allowances for the fake degree.

Second contest

Responding to the parliamentary voting by which MPs Waleed Al-Tabtabaei and Jamaan Al-Harbash retained their membership despite being sentenced to three years and six months in prison, the constitutional court yesterday received a second contest questioning the constitutionality of article 16 of the Assembly charter.

$850,000

A photo of the Kuwait stock exchange taken in 2007 by the famous German photographer Andreas Gursky was astronomically priced at $850,000 before it was displayed in New York to be auctioned on Nov 15, 2018. Commenting on the photo, art critic Dr Nina Zimmer said only a few artists managed to extract the traits of a certain culture or the mentality of a certain generation in one piece of work. “Gursky managed to sum up the social and economic situations in Kuwait in the late 20th century in this photo”, she said. Notably, Gursky is a photographer and professor at the Kunstakademie Dusseldorf in Germany. He is known for his large format architecture and landscape color photographs, often employing a high point of view. He was born in Leipzig in Germany in 1955. In 2011, his Rhein II photo, which depicts the stretch of the river Rhine outside Düsseldorf, was sold for $4.3 million to become the most expensive photo in the history of public auctions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.