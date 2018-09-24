Lebanese Army Arrests 2 Suspects of Ammo Smuggling From Syria

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Lebanese Army arrested two people who were allegedly smuggling ammunition from Syria across the southeastern border, the Army said in a statement Sunday.

The individuals, identified as Kha.A. and Z.Aa., were arrested at the outskirts of the Hasbaya town of Shebaa Saturday evening after being lured by the Army, who seized a “huge amount of different kinds of” smuggled ammunition from Syria in their vehicle, the statement said.

The Army said the move was part of the security measures being taken to preserve the security of the border areas. The statement added that the two men were taken into custody for further investigation.

