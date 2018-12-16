Lebanese Court Jails Woman for Stabbing Husband After Argument

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Mount Lebanon judge Saturday indicted a Lebanese woman accused of stabbing and wounding her husband in the abdomen during a domestic dispute, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The defendant, said to be born in 1965 and not further identified, stabbed her husband in the abdomen with a kitchen knife on the right side of his liver, the NNA said, adding that the wounds required surgery.

According to the report, the couple had been fighting over money to buy groceries, and the two also had an ongoing dispute because the man believed his wife was unable to bear children. The dispute at times devolved into physical altercations, the NNA said.

Mount Lebanon Investigative Judge Ziad Makna determined that the woman had not intended to kill her husband, and charged her according to Article 555 of the Penal Code. The article calls for the imprisonment of a person for no more than one year should they injure someone in a manner that makes them unable to work for more than 10 days.

