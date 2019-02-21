Lebanese Customs Raid on Warehouses, Seize Expired Food

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Lebanese Customs has raided a number of warehouses in Mount Lebanon and confiscated several tons of food products that were not in compliance with health standards, a statement from the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday.

The warehouses contained several tons of goods, including dairy products, that had either expired or had their expiration date labels forged, or both.

Customs confiscated the products along with a machine used to print the forged expiry dates.

