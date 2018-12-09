Lebanese Director Nadine Labaki on Her First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki (Twitter)

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki took to social media to celebrate her first-ever Golden Globe nomination — for her critically acclaimed film ‘Capernaum’ — with a heartwarming video.

The film was nominated in the foreign-language picture category, it was revealed on Thursday.

“I haven’t been able to talk with a lot people because we had interviews all day,” she told Variety magazine from the Marrakech Film Festival.

“It’s almost too good to be true,” she added. “At the end of the day it’s a small film that we made ourselves. It’s really homemade, so it’s a big achievement for everyone who worked on the film, and for every actor who was in it.”

