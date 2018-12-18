Lebanese Director Nadine Labaki's Film Listed for Best Foreign Language Oscar

Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” (Twitter)

Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” has been shortlisted for the 2019 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, yet another success for the Lebanese director and Arab cinema.

“#Capharnaum is SHORTLISTED for an #Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film! What an incredible moment in our film’s journey and a major milestone for Lebanese and Arab cinema!” a tweet from the movie’s official account read.

Capernaum is among nine films that made the short list. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 87 films were originally considered in the category.

The official nominees will be revealed on Jan. 22, with the awards ceremony scheduled for February.

Earlier this month, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had nominated “Capernaum” for a 2019 Golden Globe Award.

The film tells the story of Zain, a 12-year-old boy who takes his parents to court for neglect and abuse. The film highlights the plight of Lebanon’s most marginalized communities, while refraining from pointing fingers at the political and economic status quo that marginalizes them.

Last year, Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult” was nominated for the same Oscar.

This article has been adapted from its original source.