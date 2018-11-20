Lebanese Father Beats 2-Year-Old Child to Death

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A 2-year-old child has reportedly been found to have been beaten to death by her father after he originally claimed that she had fallen off a ladder at home, the Internal Security Forces said Tuesday.

The police station in Aramoun carried out investigations after the ISF called to report that a child had fallen off a ladder and died by the time she arrived at the hospital.

“In less than six hours, and as a result of intense investigations, the police station found that the child did not fall off the ladder,” a statement from the ISF reported Tuesday.

The child’s mother, identified as a Syrian national born in 1990, said the father, a Palestinian born in 1995, had beaten the daughter “about two months ago using a wooden stick.”

The father also burned the daughter with hot water while helping her shower, then hit her at 2:30 a.m. – the time it was claimed she had fallen off the ladder while he was feeding her – according to the statement.

The daughter was then taken to the hospital for treatment, but she had already died.

The mother has been released from custody, while the father has been put on trial.

